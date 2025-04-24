Kevin O’Leary Loses It With CNN Guest Questioning His Bonkers Tariff Plan: ‘You’re Weak!’

MAGA’s Canadian darling Kevin O’Leary lost it with a fellow CNN guest for not backing his proposal to slap 400 percent tariffs on imports from China.

The Shark Tank star appeared on Laura Coates Live Wednesday after Ken Griffin, the Republican megadonor and Citadel CEO, slammed President Trump for trashing the American “brand.” Griffin added that, using the euro as a reference, “[the U.S. has] become 20 percent poorer in four weeks.”

.@GinaChon: Is there any space where you see room for optimism or opportunities?



Ken Griffin: "If you use the Euro as a reference currency, [the US has] become 20% poorer in four weeks. There's not a lot of money to be made in that environment." #WorldEconomySummit pic.twitter.com/nEwqeadcTa — Semafor (@semafor) April 23, 2025

Trump stoked truly historic market losses when he ramped up his trade war with China earlier this month, but O’Leary still thinks he should kick the tariffs into overdrive. “Let’s just level the playing field. The [Chinese] government cheats, steals, robs and does not play by any rules. I don’t think 125 percent is enough—400 percent!” he demanded.

He sparred with Ross Gerber, president and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management. Like Ken Griffin, Gerber thinks that the tariff war is “tarnishing” the U.S. brand globally and urged caution.

This earned him scorn from O’Leary, who ranted that he is “weak” for not wanting to press ahead with supercharged levies.

“Have some backbone, my friend. Show some strength. That is the American brand. That is the American entrepreneur. You’re weak!” O’Leary said.

The outspoken businessman has bandied the 400 percent figure around before. When tariffs sat at 104 percent on all Chinese imports, he argued that was not enough to move the needle.

Speaking on the same CNN show on April 8, he suggested 400 percent levies and added: “It’s time to squeeze Chinese heads into the wall.”

On Wednesday’s show he butted heads with Gerber throughout, despite the fact that Gerber agreed that China was belligerent towards American businesses.

He simply urged caution in how that should be dealt with, questioning Trump’s abrasive style of burning bridges.

Wealth management CEO Ross Gerber taking it in the neck from O'Leary on Laura Coates Live. CNN

Gerber increased the temperature of the interview when he made the argument that the tariff warfare with China, and O’Leary’s native Canada, has “tarnished” the U.S. brand globally.

“This isn’t just about China. You’re Canadian. And the Canadians couldn’t be more angry at us,” he began, with O’Leary getting twitchy. He said Canadians are no longer visiting his native California because the economic war with our northern neighbors has eroded the American brand.

He then added a warning about incoming cost hikes that will kick back to the consumer. “I can tell you this, we’re about to see a dramatic increase in costs across America,” he said. “Americans have never had things disappearing from the shelves since Covid.”

Firebrand MAGA acolyte O’Leary was keen to set the record straight on his heritage. “First of all, let’s set the record straight. I have multiple nationalities. My whole family is American,” he said.

China is Donald Trump's top tariff target Carlos Barria/REUTERS

He then branded Gerber “weak,” ranting: “In America, you’re weak when you say we can’t deal with this. Now be strong and get ready for the fight of your life.”

He added: “To settle this issue with China. Cheating, stealing, ripping off American IP. Enough is enough. It’s time to deal with it now. Have some backbone, my friend. Show some strength. That is the American brand. That is the American entrepreneur. You’re weak!”

Coates had to end the interview at that point, saying: “I know this conversation’s not over.”