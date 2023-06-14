Kevin O’Leary Rips ‘Shark Tank’ Co-Star Mark Cuban’s Take on Wokeness
MAKES ‘NO SENSE’
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary would not put his money on fellow shark Mark Cuban’s recent pitch on so-called corporate wokeness. After O’Leary’s co-star said wokeness was “good business” after boycotts of Target and Bud Light, O’Leary told Fox & Friends on Wednesday that involvement in “partisan issues” loses “50 percent of your constituency” and “makes absolutely no sense.” “When you’re Disney or you’re a beer company or you’re Target, you have customers of every kind. Republicans, Democrats, gender-specific, or gender-neutral,” O’Leary said. “It doesn’t matter. You want to sell everybody everything all of the time.” O’Leary, whose $400 million net worth pales in comparison to Cuban’s multiple billions, said the role of corporations “is not to educate society on the social issue of the day” and instead to “serve customers, their employees, and their shareholders.” “When you lose nine, ten, 11, $12 billion of market cap, you know that you’ve offended somebody and that person is your customer. That’s bad business. Really bad business,” he said.