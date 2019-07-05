Kevin Spacey Accuser Drops Sexual-Assault Lawsuit Against Actor

CHEAT SHEET

    The man who alleged that Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey got him drunk and then groped him in a Nantucket, Massachusetts, restaurant in 2016 when he was a teenager has voluntarily dropped a civil lawsuit he filed against the House of Cards star just last month. The suit was dropped “with prejudice” and thus cannot be refiled. Spacey—who has been accused of sexual misconduct by eight other current and former employees at the Netflix show and by actor Anthony Rapp—is still facing criminal charges related to the Nantucket incident. Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to indecent assault and battery. His lawyers have called the accusations “patently false.”

