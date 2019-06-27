CHEAT SHEET
Kevin Spacey Accuser Files Sexual-Assault Lawsuit Against Actor
One of the men who has alleged that Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him filed a civil lawsuit against the former House of Cards star on Wednesday, alleging that the incident caused him “severe and permanent mental distress.” The civil case follows criminal charges that were filed against the actor involving the same incident, in which he allegedly got a teenager drunk and then groped him in Nantucket in 2016. Before those allegations arose, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances towards him when he was just 14 years old. Spacey was removed from House of Cards after eight current and former employees at the Netflix series alleged serial sexual misconduct by the actor. Wednesday’s lawsuit asks for unspecified financial damages to be determined at a jury trial.