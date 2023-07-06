Kevin Spacey Accuser Likens His Alleged Abuse to a ‘Machine Gun’
‘HORRIFIC’
One of Kevin Spacey’s accusers detailed the actor’s “horrific” conduct in a London court on Thursday. The man said the Oscar-winning actor berated him with a “machine gun” of sexual comments and groped him at a West End theater, leaving him feeling “belittled and worthless.” Spacey’s accuser, one of four at the trial, added that the alleged assault felt like it lasted an “eternity,” with the alleged horrid comments taking place in public at the theater. “I think it’s the phrase, ‘hiding in plain sight.’ It was like a machine gun, a torrent, and that’s all I can say – it went on and on and on,” the man said. He also criticized Spacey’s decision to come out as gay, calling it a way for him to “disguise” his years of alleged sexual misconduct. Spacey is on trial for a total of 12 charges, including three of indecent assault and seven of sexual assault. The House of Cards actor has denied all counts.