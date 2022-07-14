Kevin Spacey Dropped From Genghis Khan Movie Ahead of U.K. Trial
That’s a Wrap
Kevin Spacey has been dropped from one of the three movies he had lined up after being accused of sexual assault in the U.K. The 62-year-old Oscar winner was set to star in 1242: Gateway to the West, an international co-production about a Hungarian holy man, played by Spacey, who manages to stop an army led by Genghis Khan’s grandson from invading Europe. Filming was set to start in October, according to Deadline. The film’s producer now tells Variety that Spacey was replaced after he was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.” He pleaded not guilty on Thursday and is set to stand trial in June 2023. The actor was first accused of sexual harassment by Rent actor Anthony Rapp, leading to a string of accusations from other men, including several who worked under him during his time as artistic director at The Old Vic theater in London.