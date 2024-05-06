At the start of the same week a damning docuseries about his alleged sexual abuse is set the premiere, actor Kevin Spacey decided to offer up his endorsement for “loyal friend” Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s long-shot 2024 presidential bid.

“There’s a lot I can learn from this man. When the world turned its back on me, Bobby leaned in,” Spacey tweeted, along with a prayer hands emoji. “He’s a formidable fighter for justice and a loyal friend that’s not afraid to stand up for what he believes.”

Spacey posted his message in response to a new 30 minute campaign video from the independent candidate, narrated by another Hollywood friend Woody Harrelson, that Kennedy claims Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta “doesn’t want you to see.”

Also on Monday, RFK Jr.’s PAC American Values 2024 announced plans to sue Meta for “brazenly” censoring the video. Meta told The Daily Beast in a statement that the ad was “mistakenly blocked” and then reinstated on its platforms after the apparent error was addressed.

While Spacey was acquitted on sexual assault charges in the U.K. last year, he continues to face new allegations of misconduct, including in the new docuseries, Spacey Unmasked, that premieres this week across the pond and will debut on Max in the U.S. sometime in the near future.

Before rebranding himself as a victim of cancel culture, Spacey was a strong supporter of Democratic candidates like Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, for whom he appeared in a promotional video during the 2000 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.