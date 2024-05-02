Kevin Spacey Goes Nuclear on Upcoming Docuseries About Abuse Claims

Kevin Spacey hit back at the United Kingdom’s Channel 4 on Thursday, insulting the network ahead of a planned docuseries release that’s expected to bring forward new sexual abuse allegations against him.

In a post to X, Spacey vowed that he’d respond to the allegations in full later this week, but gave a glimpse of what that response will be.

“I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network’s one-sided ‘documentary’ about me in their desperate attempt for ratings,” he wrote Thursday. “There’s a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4.”

The docuseries, Spacey Unmasked, is slated to air in the U.K. on Channel 4 and in the U.S. on Max early next week, on Monday and Tuesday.

In promoting the series, Channel 4 said it “investigates Spacey’s conduct and talks to multiple men unconnected to [last year’s] case about their experiences with Kevin Spacey, almost all of whom have never spoken before.”

Spacey has faced a deluge of sexual assault allegations in recent years, but was found not guilty on nine charges at London’s Southwark Crown Court last year. A judge also recently ruled in Spacey’s favor in a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed that Spacey made a sexual advance at him in 1986 when he was 14 and the actor was 26.

Now, “multiple men” not connected to those cases have spoken with Channel 4 about their unsavory experiences with Spacey, who’s vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Specific details on the allegations brought forth in the docuseries are yet to be revealed.

Spacey’s comments Thursday appear to have stemmed from Channel 4 approaching him for comment on the allegations. He accused the network of not giving him enough time to “respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years.”

Reps for Spacey did not respond to a request for comment.