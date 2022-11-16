CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kevin Spacey Hit With Another SEVEN Sex Crime Charges in U.K.
NEW ALLEGATIONS
Kevin Spacey has been charged with a string of new sex crime allegations, British authorities said Wednesday. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in a news release announced the charges that join U.K. charges filed against the actor in May. “The CPS has authorized additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004,” Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in the release. “The CPS has also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”