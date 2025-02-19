Celebrity

Kevin Spacey Hits Back at Guy Pearce After ‘Aggressive’ Behavior Claims

'THROUGH HELL AND BACK'

Pearce had previously described Spacey as a “handsy guy” on the set of L.A. Confidential.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Kevin Spacey, Guy Pearce, LA Law
Warner Brothers/Getty
Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Obsessed‘SNL’ Alum Trashes Tom Hanks’ ‘Stupid’ MAGA Sketch
Conrad Quilty-Harper
CelebrityMAGA Melts Down Over Tom Hanks Playing Racist Trump Fan on SNL50
Matt Young
Industry NewsThese ‘SNL’ Stars Were Conspicuously Missing From the 50th Anniversary Special
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Industry News‘SNL’ Welcomes Back Fired Cast Member Who Bombed Hosting Gig
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
opinionAn Important Message From the ‘White Lotus’ Hotel Chain’s Crisis PR Team
Jill Twiss