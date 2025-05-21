Kevin Spacey Holds Nothing Back in Fiery Cannes Speech

Kevin Spacey has unleashed on his current position in Hollywood as he tries to relaunch his career at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Oscar winner is in Cannes to receive the Award for Excellence in Film and Television from the Better World Fund Gala. Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct as part of the #metoo campaign–he was found not liable in 2022 New York lawsuit, then acquitted of sexual assault charges in London court in 2023.

However his Hollywood career has stalled, and Spacey had plenty to say about it at the gala Tuesday. In a rambling speech he noted “Who would have ever thought that honoring someone who has been exonerated in every court room he’s ever walked into would be thought of as a brave idea. But here we are.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Spacey compared his current fate to that of Oscar-winning screenwriter Dalton Trumbo who was jailed in 1950 and blacklisted for being a member of the Communist Party. He also spoke about Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas supporting Trumbo, who went on to write the script for Spartacus in 1960, which Douglas starred in.

Kevin Spacey compares his blacklisting from the film industry to that of screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in a fiery speech at #Cannes. pic.twitter.com/DLXXvuzi3d — Variety (@Variety) May 20, 2025

“It was a long, long time ago, but we have to think about the pushback that he (Douglas) received after he made the brave decision to stand up for fellow colleague, 2x Oscar winning screenwriter, Dalton Trumbo, who had been blacklisted from 1947-1960. He was blacklisted. Blacklisted, we know what that means? He couldn’t find work in Hollywood for 13 years. But even after he was warned if he tried to hire Trumbo as the credited screenwriter for Spartacusin 1960, he’d be called a Commie lover, and his career and professional status would be canceled, Kirk Douglas took the risk, and he said this, ‘It’s easier for us actors to play the heroes on screen. We get to fight the bad guys and stand up for justice. But in real life, the choices are not always so clear. There are times when one has to stand up for principal.’”

“I’ve learned a lot from history–it often repeats itself,” Spacey said. “The Blacklist was a terrible time in our history (we must remember) so that it never happens again.”

Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Spacey went on to note the "475 other industry professionals whose lives were destroyed by false allegations during that lengthy dark period." He added: “And today we find ourselves once again at the intersection of uncertainty and fear in the film business and beyond.”

The 65-year-old finished his speech by quoting an A-lister friend’s lyrics. “I send you all the most positive vibes, and as my friend Elton John once said, ‘the reason that this means so much to me is because I’m still standing. I’m still standing!’” Spacey said, referencing John’s hit, “I’m Still Standing.”

Kevin Spacey quotes his "friend" Elton John during a speech at #Cannes: "I'm still standing." pic.twitter.com/aadOkSJoZz — Variety (@Variety) May 20, 2025

On the red carpet Spacey posed for selfies and told reporters “I feel surrounded by so much affection and love. I’ve heard from so many of my friends, and colleagues and co-stars in the last week since this award was announced. I feel surrounded by support and it’s very nice to be back.” When asked if he was planning a comeback he added “Well, I’m glad to be working — I’ll tell you that!”