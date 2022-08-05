Read it at Variety
Kevin Spacey cannot weasel out of paying the producers of House of Cards $31 million for getting himself canned from the Netflix show for sexual misconduct. Spacey was accused of groping young men and making crude comments on the set, which the producers said forced them to drop him and cut five episodes as a cost of millions in lost profits. An arbitrator agreed and ordered Spacey to pay up, and now a judge has shot down the actor’s attempt to get the award thrown out, Variety reports. Spacey is currently facing a sexual assault charge in the U.K.