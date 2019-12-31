Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual-Assault Lawsuit in Wake of Accuser’s Death
Kevin Spacey is settling a lawsuit brought by an anonymous massage therapist, who died after he alleged he was sexually assaulted by the actor. Lawyers for the plaintiff, known as “John Doe,” filed a notice of death in court after he died, which gave the accuser’s estate 90 days to be substituted in the case. On Monday, Spacey’s attorneys and John Doe’s son filed a stipulation to dismiss the case with prejudice, which prevents the claims from being refiled.
A California federal judge in May of this year rejected Spacey’s motion to dismiss the charges unless the plaintiff identifies himself, citing that his anonymity is “necessary” to protect his “privacy and to protect against any further trauma.” The accuser’s son successfully petitioned a probate court to name him as a special administrator in November. Another Spacey accuser, Norwegian actor Ari Behn, died by suicide on Christmas day this year.