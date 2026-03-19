Kevin Spacey Settles With Sexual Assault Accusers Before Trial

Joseph Duggar, a former cast member of the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting, has been arrested over allegations he molested a 9-year-old girl in Florida in 2020, authorities said. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the 31-year-old was arrested on Wednesday accused of repeated unlawful sexual activity in Panama City Beach. The victim, now 14, reported the alleged abuse this week to police in Arkansas, prompting an investigation that led to an arrest warrant. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the girl told investigators that Duggar later apologized, and she said the alleged abuse ended after that. Duggar faces charges including lewd and lascivious molestation and is awaiting extradition to Florida. The case adds to past controversies surrounding the Duggar family. The long-running TLC show was canceled in 2015 following abuse allegations involving Josh Duggar, the older brother of Joseph, who was accused of molesting five girls, four of whom were his sisters. No criminal charges resulted from the case, but he was later convicted in a separate child exploitation case and sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.
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- 1‘19 Kids and Counting’ Star Accused of Child Sex AbuseDARK LEGACYThe case adds to past controversies surrounding the Duggar family from the TLC series “19 Kids and Counting.”
- 2Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuits Before TrialCASE ENDS QUIETLYThe settlement agreement ends the pending civil cases without a trial.
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- 3New Podcast Reveals All the Royals’ Biggest SecretsHEAR YE, HEAR YEThe Daily Beast’s podcast family is growing—by covering the world’s most fascinating and dysfunctional family.
- 4Accidental Senate Nominee Who Didn’t Campaign Dies at 48SAD LOSSAlvin Greene’s surprise run was the subject of a documentary.
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- 5FAA Reveals Two More Close Calls After Deadly D.C. CollisionMORE NEAR MISSESNew rules aim to better control how planes and helicopters cross paths in the air.
- 6Hospital Desperately Attempts to Evict Patient Who Won’t GoBED HOGThe patient has refused to leave her room since she was discharged in October 2025.
- 7Guitarist on Iconic Rolling Stones Track Dies at 74LEGENDARY LOSSThe musician suffered from a stroke earlier this month.
- 8Flight Captain Passed Out on Passenger Jet in Horror LandingCLOSE CALLThe Airbus was carrying a 166 passengers when the captain fell unconscious on top of the controls.
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- 9‘Call Me Maybe’ Singer Gives Birth to First Baby'WELCOME TO THE WORLD'Jepsen and her Grammy-winning music producer husband tied the knot last October.
- 10Ski Resort Gondola Tumbles Down Mountain in Deadly HorrorBLOWN AWAYWinds were up to 50 miles per hour in the region when the crash occurred.
Kevin Spacey Settles With Sexual Assault Accusers Before Trial
Kevin Spacey has reached an out-of-court settlement with three men who had accused him of sexual assault, halting civil trials that were set to begin later this year at the High Court. The allegations date from 2000 to 2013, including claims by two men who had previously accused Spacey during a 2023 criminal trial in which he was cleared of nine sexual offence charges. One man, identified only as LNP, alleged multiple assaults between 2000 and 2005. Another, GHI, claimed an assault in 2008 after meeting Spacey through a workshop at London’s Old Vic, where Spacey served as artistic director from 2004 to 2013. The third accuser, Ruari Cannon, publicly waived his anonymity and said Spacey groped him after a 2013 press night party. Spacey denies all allegations, calling them “ridiculous.” Terms of the settlements were not disclosed. The actor was cleared of nine separate sexual offence charges at a criminal trial in 2023.
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Generations of intrigue, unbelievable family feuds, jaw-dropping scandals, crazy traditions—and, of course, corgis. The British royals have it all, and now you can too with The Royalist podcast.
The Beast’s royal correspondent Tom Sykes draws on decades of fearless reporting to crack open the closed world of the House of Windsor, exposing the rivalries, paranoia, power-plays and media manipulations that define the modern royals. With unparalleled insider sourcing and sharp analysis, Sykes examines how personality, privilege, and fear drive the monarchy’s decisions—and what it all means for the future.
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Alvin Greene, an unemployed military veteran who ran for Senate in 2010, has passed away. Greene died on March 3 in Manning, South Carolina. His family said he died after suffering from pneumonia, according to Manning Live . Greene made it through the primaries in 2010, despite not having a formal campaign, a website, a computer or any staff. Greene also did not make a speech and did not own a cellphone. He used $10,440 of his own savings to pay the candidate filing fee and defeated former state lawmaker Vic Rawl, an established politician, in the Democratic primary. His success saw Greene become the subject of national media attention. He told The Manning Times in 2010 that he was inspired to run for office while stationed in Korea. “I was watching the country decline,” Greene said at the time. “I wanted to make it better.” He campaigned on jobs, education and justice. He became South Carolina’s first Black major-party nominee for Senate. Greene ultimately lost the Senate race to U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint, a Republican. Despite his loss, his campaign inspired the documentary Who is Alvin Greene? He is survived by his brother, James along with extended family members and friends.
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The Federal Aviation Administration has revealed two recent close calls between helicopters and planes after last year’s deadly midair collision near Washington. The FAA announced on Wednesday that they were suspending the practice in which pilots relied on their own sight to determine a safe distance between planes and helicopters in areas where they are likely to cross paths. Air traffic controllers will now use radar to keep aircraft separated, following a year-long review by the FAA’s safety team. In making the announcement, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford shared two recent near misses involving aircraft. One was American Airlines Flight 1657, which was cleared to land at San Antonio International Airport on Feb. 27 when a police helicopter was flying through the airport’s final approach path. Both aircraft were on converging courses until the helicopter turned left to avoid the plane. And a Beechcraft 99 was cleared to land at Hollywood Burbank Airport on March 2 at the same time a helicopter was on the final approach path, requiring it to turn right to avoid the plane. The midair collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet on Jan. 29, 2025, killed 67 people, making it the deadliest commercial aviation accident in the U.S. in over 20 years. Bedford said their investigations had “identified an over-reliance on pilot ‘see and avoid’ operations.” Duffy said the Washington collision had revealed “a startling truth: years of warning signs were missed, and the FAA needed dire reform. Since then, we’ve implemented numerous changes to protect the skies over our capital and keep the traveling public safe.”
A patient at a Florida hospital has far overstayed their welcome, and the hospital wants her out ASAP. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare claimed in a lawsuit filed earlier this month that the patient, identified only by her room number, 373, has refused to leave her hospital accommodations since her discharge on Oct. 6, 2025. The hospital said that medical professionals in charge of her care determined she “no longer needed acute care services.” The lawsuit details the hospital’s plight since the patient hijacked its facilities. “Defendant’s continued occupancy prevents use of the bed for patients needing acute care,” the hospital’s lawyers wrote in the suit. The hospital has attempted to coordinate pickup by relatives and even gone so far as to assist in obtaining the patient’s necessary identification. The hospital requested that the judge issue an injunction that requires the patient to move out of room 373. When reached for comment, spokeswoman Macy Layton said, “TMH is not able to discuss active legal matters, including background details.” The patient plans to defend themselves. The case is on the docket for later this month.
Session guitarist Wayne Perkins died on Monday at the age of 74. The iconic ‘70s rock guitarist, who’s best known for almost joining the Rolling Stones, initially suffered the fatal stroke on March 1. “For those who haven’t heard, Wayne passed away yesterday peacefully. Our sisters and family members were there with him. We appreciate all the kind thoughts and memories,” Perkins’ brother Dale confirmed via Facebook on Tuesday. The Alabama-born musician was among a few guitarists the legendary rock band the Rolling Stones considered as possible replacements for Mick Taylor after he left the band in 1974. The session guitarist nearly joined after playing on a number of songs on their 1976 album Black and Blue, including “Hand of Fate,” “Memory Motel,” and “Fool to Cry.” However, the band decided to go with Ron Wood instead. “We liked Perkins a lot. He was a lovely player ... It came down to the fact that [Ron Wood] was English,” the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards wrote in his 2010 memoir. While Perkins didn’t make it onto the Rolling Stones’ roster, he would leave his mark on numerous iconic ‘70s tunes. He played on Joni Mitchell’s 1974 album Court and Spark, and Bob Marley and the Wailers’ 1973 album Catch a Fire. He was also the featured guitarist on the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd’s demos, after which he refused an offer from the band to be its permanent guitarist.
A pilot fell unconscious multiple times and slammed into the controls while at the helm of a passenger plane, a report published Tuesday reveals. The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board released an account of the dangerous Swiss Airlines flight that took place nearly six years ago. The A320-214 Airbus was carrying 166 passengers from Zurich to Nice on Aug. 11, 2018, when the captain began to lose consciousness. Before passing out, he told the co-pilot they would need to land the plane immediately. Before the copilot could grasp the urgency of the situation, the captain passed out at the controls, causing the aircraft to tilt to the right. The copilot quickly righted the course. The captain slumped onto the controls once again, this time causing the plane to tilt leftward. The copilot corrected the course again before initiating landing processes. The captain regained consciousness at 200 feet above the ground. The captain vomited several times after the Airbus touched ground. A blood test conducted after the incident found that the captain had a serious case of food poisoning. None of the 166 passengers on the Airbus or the crew suffered any injuries. The plane was also not damaged. The Daily Beast has reached out to Swiss International Airlines for further comment.
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Carly Rae Jepsen gave birth to her first child with husband Cole Marsden Greif-Neill, also known as Cole M.G.N. “Last 2 weeks have been the best of my life. Welcome to the world little one,” she wrote on her Instagram story alongside an image of her holding the baby. The couple has not publicly shared the gender of their child. Jepsen, 40, and Grammy-winning music producer Marsden Greif-Neill, 41, were engaged in 2024 and tied the knot in October of 2025 at the historic Chelsea Hotel in New York City. Jepsen first announced her pregnancy via Instagram a month after their Vogue wedding. The post featured a black-and-white image of the two, with Jepsen’s exposed baby bump, and the caption “Oh hi baby ♥️.” Fans have been following the “Call Me Maybe” singer’s pregnancy journey since. Jepsen regularly shared images of her growing baby bump, posted about her cravings, and the music she’s writing for their child.
A person has died after a gondola at a Swiss ski resort tumbled hundreds of feet down a steep mountainside when it detached from its cable due to strong winds. The incident occurred early Wednesday at the Engelberg-Titlis Ski Resort in central Engelberg, Switzerland. Local reports said that the person who died was the lone passenger of the gondola. A witness attributed the crash to weather conditions in the area. “There was a strong wind. Then there was a jerk, and the cable moved. Finally, the cabin crashed,” they told reporters. Winds in the area reached 50 mph during the incident. In bystander-captured clips, a helicopter can be seen bringing emergency responders to the scene. “They tried to resuscitate them for around 30 minutes,” the witness said, explaining they saw emergency responders attempt to revive the gondola’s passenger.