Kevin Spacey to Make First Film Appearance in Three Years, Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Three years after accused sexual predator Kevin Spacey’s last silver screen appearance, Italian director Franco Nero confirmed that the actor will have a small role as a police detective in his upcoming low-budget, indie flick, “L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio.”
That would mark the first time Spacey appears in a film since a deluge of accusations of sexual misconduct began in late 2017. The last film he’d appeared in, 2018’s “Billionaire Boys Club,” was a box-office bomb. At least 20 young men who had worked as staff and actors at prestigious London theatre The Old Vic, where Spacey had been the artistic director, have made misconduct allegations against the one-time “House Of Cards” star. Despite those claims, Nero said that “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.”