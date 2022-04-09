Kevin Spacey Tries to Kill Sex Abuse Lawsuit in Federal Court
CARDS CRUMBLING
Kevin Spacey has asked a judge to dismiss the initial sexual abuse lawsuit that brought about his downfall, according to the Associated Press. Spacey claimed the 1986 incident of sexual assault involving actor Anthony Rapp could not have occurred because the only alleged contact between the two was when Spacey allegedly grazed Rapp’s buttocks area while picking him up. He also claimed the alleged incident between the two was less than 30 seconds. Therefore, according to Spacey, the lack of evidence demanded the case be dismissed. Spacey was sued by Rapp in 2020 for sexual assault, sexual battery, and emotional distress after he alleged in 2017 that the House of Cards actor assaulted him when he was 14. The allegation led to Spacey’s firing from the show, leading to a career of near-annual bizarre Christmas Eve videos and paying millions back to Netflix.