CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kevin Spacey’s Sex Assault Trial Gets Underway in London
HERE WE GO
Read it at Reuters
Kevin Spacey arrived at a London court Wednesday for the beginning of a four-week trial over sexual assault allegations. The 63-year-old has denied the 12 charges against him, including indecent and sexual assault, as well as the more serious offense of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, which alone carries a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The Oscar-winning actor has denied the allegations that the prosecution claims were committed against four men between 2001 and 2013. Jury selection is scheduled to take place Wednesday, though the prosecution’s case may not formally begin until next week.