Kevin Spacey’s Subtle Dig at ‘Those Who Rushed to Judgement’
Kevin Spacey, two-time Oscar winner and former star in House of Cards and Se7en, says he forgives “those who rushed to judgment” when he was first accused of sexual assault by multiple men in 2017. However, he added that he is “not seeking them out to collaborate.” Spacey’s comments were part of his acceptance speech at the Italian Global Series Festival, where he received a Maximo Excellence Award. He praised Italian director Franco Nero for having “the guts” to cast Spacey in his independent film The Man Who Drew God. Spacey, who was acquitted of sexual assault in the U.K. against four men two years ago, and found not liable in his U.S. civil case. has spent the past few years addressing his legal issues. After the allegations were made public by his accusers, which included eight people who worked on House of Cards, Netflix dropped Spacey from the last season and suspended his Gore Vidal biopic. Spacey was also replaced by Chrispher Plummer in Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World. Now he faces a new lawsuit from U.K. actor Ruari Cannon, of which Spacey has denied. Spacey, whose accusers number over 15, maintains that his past conduct, if inappropriate, has never verged on illegal. However, Spacey still plans on joining other projects.