Two days after Kevin Strickland was awarded his freedom back after a wrongful conviction, a fundraiser on his behalf has accumulated north of $1 million in donations. Strickland was convicted of committing a triple murder in 1978 but on Tuesday morning was acquitted after spending 43 years behind bars. The Midwest Innocence Project launched the GoFundMe fundraiser for the now 62-year-old man with the goal to raise $7,500. “Our state leaders put their own self-interest and the politics of hate before caring for people,” one donor wrote, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I want to show them that ‘we the people’ care.”