'Euphoria' and 'The Idol' Producer Dies Suddenly at 44
Kevin Turen, who produced TV shows Euphoria and The Idol along with a number of films, died suddenly over the weekend, Deadline reports. He was 44. “Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him,” his father, Edward Turen, said in a statement Sunday night. Kevin Turen is survived by his wife, Evelina, and two sons, Jack and James. Turen got his start producing with the 2005 indie film Wassup Rockers, Deadline reports, and followed with Malcolm & Marie, Waves, The Birth of a Nation, and many more. He also produced Olivier Assayas’ TV show Irma Vep, based on the movie of the same name. His cause of death is not yet known.