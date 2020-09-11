Dem Candidate Drops Out of Race Against QAnon Fan Marjorie Taylor Greene
RACE AGAINST NO ONE
Kevin Van Ausdal, the Democratic candidate for Georgia’s 14th Congressional district, has dropped out of the race due to “personal and family reasons,” giving his QAnon-supporting Republican opponent Marjorie Taylor Greene an all but clear run to victory. Greene not only backs the insane theory that Trump is secretly fighting against left-leaning cannibals, satanists, and pedophiles within the government, but she’s also pushed racist tropes and an anti-Semitic conspiracy that Jewish philanthropist George Soros collaborated with Nazis. Last week, she posted a photo to her Facebook of her brandishing a firearm and declaring conservatives need to go “on the offense” against left-wing members of Congress. Greene was already favored to win the heavily red district.