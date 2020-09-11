CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Dem Candidate Drops Out of Race Against QAnon Fan Marjorie Taylor Greene

    RACE AGAINST NO ONE

    Tori B. Powell

    Cheat Sheet, Breaking News Intern

    Facebook

    Kevin Van Ausdal, the Democratic candidate for Georgia’s 14th Congressional district, has dropped out of the race due to “personal and family reasons,” giving his QAnon-supporting Republican opponent Marjorie Taylor Greene an all but clear run to victory. Greene not only backs the insane theory that Trump is secretly fighting against left-leaning cannibals, satanists, and pedophiles within the government, but she’s also pushed racist tropes and an anti-Semitic conspiracy that Jewish philanthropist George Soros collaborated with Nazis. Last week, she posted a photo to her Facebook of her brandishing a firearm and declaring conservatives need to go “on the offense” against left-wing members of Congress. Greene was already favored to win the heavily red district.

    Read it at The Associated Press