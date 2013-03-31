Kevin Ware Upbeat After Injury

CHEAT SHEET
Louisville guard Kevin Ware is in remarkably high spirits after suffering a gruesome fracture during last night's game against Duke. "Hopefully, I'll be back in time to watch practice," Ware told ESPN. Ware had a steel rod inserted in his leg after snapping his tibia. It took him a while to figure out what happened. "I jumped and my leg felt kind of funny," he said. "When Coach P tried to help me up, he gave me a funny kind of look. I'm looking at him, and then I look down and I see my bone sticking out." He also says he hasn't seen the reply and doesn't want to.