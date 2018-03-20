Key Design Change on Collapsed Florida Bridge Delayed Project

A key change made by the Florida Department of Transportation to the design of the Florida International University pedestrian bridge that collapsed resulted in the project being “behind schedule and millions over budget,” according to the Associated Press. Documents obtained by the AP show that the state’s Transportation Department moved the “bridge’s main pylon 11 feet north to the edge of a canal,” subsequently “widening the gap between the crossing’s supports and requiring new structural design.” It is unclear if the design changes contributed to the bridge collapse, but it pushed the project behind schedule. Officials also became concerned that the delay might jeopardize federal funding. The bridge collapsed last week on top of cars and pedestrians, killing a total of six people.
