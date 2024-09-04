Key Resignations Seen as Zelensky’s Bid to Consolidate Power
CABINET CULL
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has offered to resign as part of the Zelensky government’s first major shakeup since Russia invaded in 2022. The upheaval is being seen by some critics as a power move by Volodymyr Zelensky to keep decisions about the progress of the war within the president’s office. Kuleba has been a familiar figure in allied capitals lobbying international support for the fight to resist Moscow, and while there doesn’t appear to be a rift with Zelensky, there is speculation that the president could be considering a change in his foreign policy and is consolidating his power base with the reshuffle that is expected to clear out half of the current cabinet. Other resignations include Oleksandr Kamyshin, minister of strategic industries, and Justice Minister Denys Maliuska. The changes come at a crucial time for Ukraine, with Russia stepping up its airstrikes and launching new attacks with ground troops near the key transport hub of Pokrovsk.