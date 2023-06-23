Key Trump Ally in Fake Elector Scheme Talking With Feds: NYT
FLIP-FLOP
A former high-ranking campaign official for Donald Trump might be about to flip on the former president, a new report reveals. According to The New York Times, Michael Roman, Trump’s former director of Election Day operations, is in talks to cooperate with special counsel Jack Smith on an investigation into Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. Roman reportedly would bring extensive insider knowledge of Trump’s scheme to send “fake electors” to hand Trump the victory, dismissing the will of voters in key states—a plan in which Roman allegedly played a key part. Roman’s potential cooperation, which The Times attributes to an anonymous source close to the matter, comes after weeks of grand jury testimony by other witnesses with knowledge of the plan.