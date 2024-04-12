Key Trump Lawyer Leaves Former Prez’ Legal Team: Report
SAYING SAYONARA
Evan Corcoran, a key attorney for Donald Trump-turned-witness in the classified documents case against him, has left the former president’s legal team, CNN reported Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter. Trump initially hired Corcoran in the early stages of the case, but the seasoned attorney ultimately found himself wrapped up in it, making voice memos and taking extensive notes that appeared in the federal indictment against Trump last summer. According to the charges, which describe Corcoran as “Trump Attorney 1,” Trump allegedly encouraged him to lie to federal agents about documents that Trump possessed and wanted to withhold from the government. The crime-fraud exception to the pair’s communications applied, a district judge ruled last year, facilitating Corcoran’s testimony to a Florida grand jury. Although Corcoran later recused himself from representing Trump in his classified documents case, he was by Trump’s side during his arraignment in Washington, D.C. that August on Jan. 6-related charges. Trump’s campaign has denied CNN’s report. Corcoran didn’t respond to CNN’s request for comment.