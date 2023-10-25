CHEAT SHEET
    Key Video in Gaza Hospital Bombing Doesn’t Show What Caused Blast: NYT

    MORE QUESTIONS

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    A view shows an area of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, in Gaza City, October 18, 2023.

    Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

    A video used to bolster claims that a failed Palestinian rocket launch was responsible for a deadly blast at a hospital in Gaza likely does not show what caused the explosion, according to an analysis of the footage by The New York Times. The clip taken from an Al Jazeera livestream on Oct. 17 shows a projectile flying through dark skies over Gaza and exploding in the air before a second explosion erupts on the ground. Both American and Israeli officials have cited the video in claims that militants in Gaza were responsible for the disaster at the Al-Ahli Arab hospital, which local health officials blamed on Israel and said killed 471 people. According to the Times, the rocket actually detonated in the sky around two miles away from the hospital, and was “most likely” not the cause of the explosion at the medical facility. The report did not provide an answer as to what really caused the hospital blast, or who was ultimately responsible.

