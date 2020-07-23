Key Witness in Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Trial Found With Throat Slashed
Melvin Theuma, a taxi driver who has admitted periphery involvement in the murder of Panama Papers journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017, was found with knife wounds to his neck and torso on Thursday, just hours before he was to give evidence. Authorities, who have been accused of complicity in ordering the murder, have said Theuma’s wounds are “self-inflicted.” Theuma was expected to testify against influential Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech, who is alleged to have been the mastermind behind the car bomb that killed Galizia. “First indications are that Melvin Theuma self-harmed but investigations are continuing,” police said in a statement, suggesting attempted suicide. Theuma was living alone under police guard when the incident occurred.