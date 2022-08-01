CHEAT SHEET
10-Month-Old Baby Shot During a Family Spat in Philly
A verbal argument turned violent on Sunday morning, landing a 10-month-old baby in the hospital. Keylianis Isaac told CBS3 that her infant daughter was shot in the hand during a heated spat between her mother and new stepfather, who had married the day before. Though nobody has been arrested, Isaac maintains that it was her stepfather who fired. Philadelphia police would only confirm that the family knows the shooter, and that the assailant fired four shots before fleeing. “I just want justice for my baby girl,” Isaac said. “I need them to find him because I feel as though if they don’t, something else will happen.” Isaac says her daughter needs stitches and a metal plate in her hand.