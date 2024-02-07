KeySmart Launched the Slimmest Tracking Card to Date—and It’s Rechargeable
Do you find yourself constantly losing your keys, wallet, remote control, and other daily necessities? You may have invested in Bluetooth trackers (aka item finders) like Apple Airtags or Tiles, but these devices often feel bulky, and their batteries die pretty quickly. Fortunately, there’s a new tracker in town, and she’s sleeker than ever. Thanks to KeySmart’s new waterproof Smart Card, tracking your items has never been easier. The brand is touting the latest Smart Card as the world’s slimmest rechargeable tracking device—the size of two credit cards (less than two millimeters thick). This tracking device fits perfectly in your wallet or any other household items that you can’t seem to stop mislocating—it’s honestly priceless.
Keysmart Smart Tracking Card
Not only is it small and fits almost anywhere, but it’s also equipped with wireless charging and works with the Find My app on the Apple Network, allowing you to track from any device easily. Another of our favorite features about the Smart Card is that it has a Bluetooth range of up to 200 feet, so you can play a sound when your item is lost and find it quickly. If you’re prone to losing things, don’t think twice about investing in Keysmart’s Smart Card stat.
