Keystone Kash Blows His Lid Over Epstein Cover Up Claim

FBI Director Kash Patel lost his temper during a grilling on Capitol Hill on Tuesday and blasted Democratic Senator Adam Schiff as a liar, a fraud, a coward, a buffoon, and more when questioned about the Epstein case.

The California senator had been questioning the FBI director over the Justice Department’s handling of Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell when Patel went off on him.

It was one in a series of fiery clashes the FBI director had with Democrats while appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday for the first time since his confirmation, and it came as he was being pressed by one of the president’s greatest critics on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Adam Schiff questioned FBI Director Kash Patel on a series of topics during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on September 16, 2025, but when he hinted that there was a cover up with Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, Patel lost it on him. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Schiff pressed Patel over Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s two-day visit to meet with Maxwell amid fallout over the administration’s failure to release the Epstein files.

Maxwell is serving 20 years for sex-trafficking in Florida but was suddenly moved to a minimum security prison soon after being interviewed by Blanche, Trump’s former personal attorney.

Trump critics have suggested it was part of a sweetheart deal with the administration. Schiff asked Patel who made the decision to transfer her. He said it was the Bureau of Prisons.

The skeptical senator questioned why the bureau, without consulting Blanche or others, suddenly after the interview chose to move her to a prison “not suitable for a sex offender.”

“You want the American people to believe that? Do you think they’re stupid?” Schiff asked.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Patel argued that he believed the American people would believe the truth and he wasn’t “in the weeds” of moving inmates. That’s when they both started raising their voices as they spoke over each other.

“What I am doing is protecting this country, providing historic reforms and combating the weaponization of intelligence by the likes of you,” Patel screamed. “And we have countlessly proven you to be a liar in Russiagate, in January 6th.”

“You are the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate,” Patel yelled. “You are a disgrace to this institution and an utter coward.”

As the FBI director ranted, Schiff chimed in that the Maxwell situation “stinks to high heaven” and questioned how Patel could not be in the weeds about the “most significant witness in the Epstein files cover up,” but the FBI director was not done with his tirade.

“I’m not surprised that you continue to lie from your perch and put on a show so you can raise money for your charade,” the FBI director lashed out. “You are a political buffoon at best.”

When Schiff tried to speak, Patel screeched that he could “take it to the bank” that the FBI is protecting the country and citizens of California and bringing “historic reform.”

“All you care about is a child sex predator that was prosecuted by a prior administration and the Obama Justice Department and the Biden Justice Department did squat, and what did President Trump do? Bring new charges courageously,” the FBI director kept going, speaking over the committee chairman as he tried to cut in.

FBI Director Kash Patel appears to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on September 16, 2025 as he takes heat over the handling of Epstein documents and the Charlie Kirk shooting investigation. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Patel yelled about giving Congress more than 30,000 pages of Epstein documents, which were in delivered to the House in response to a subpoena. He also openly challenged Schiff to deliver the truth.

“Go ahead and run to the cameras where you want to go now,” Patel shot back at the senator as a gavel could be heard banging away in the background.