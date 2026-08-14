Keystone Kash Caught Up in New Epstein Files Drop

Newly released emails show that the disgraced ex-royal Sarah Ferguson tried to put FBI Director Kash Patel in touch with a friend within weeks of his swearing-in.

Bloomberg, which sued to demand the release of FBI communications tied to the Epstein files, reported Friday that Ferguson relayed a message to Patel in March 2025—just as he took over the bureau and promised to deliver answers about investigations into the crimes and death of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The emails show that Ferguson contacted a senior diplomat at the United States embassy in London and asked them to share a British socialite’s contact information with Patel.

Word reached the brand-new FBI director—who was sworn in on Feb. 21—through the FBI’s legal attaché on the morning of March 6.

The attaché emailed, “The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, reached out and wanted to provide contact information for Victoria Harvey. The Duchess was under the impression you requested the contact information. Victoria Harvey can be reached at [redacted]. In the event none of this makes sense and this was not a contact you were looking to obtain, please feel to ignore this email.”

The email misspelled the name of Victoria Hervey, a 49-year-old British socialite who previously dated Prince Andrew. She posted photos of her smiling with President Donald Trump and Patel two months prior, wearing a “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING HAT.”

The British socialite Victoria Hervey posted this photo with Kash Patel in January 2025. Instagram

Patel responded that same afternoon, “Thanks for the relay. Remind me who Victoria Harvey is?”

The attaché replied, “My understanding is you met with Antonia Marshall and Victoria Harvey at the Trump International Golf Course and asked for their contact information.”

Bloomberg reports that Marshall is a longtime assistant to Ferguson. The attaché provided a phone number for Hervey, which was redacted in a document made public through Bloomberg’s Freedom of Information Act request.

Sarah Ferguson stopped using the Duchess of York title entirely after Prince Andrew surrendered his peerage titles in October. Hollie Adams/Pool/REUTERS

Patel then thanked the attaché for the details. There were no other emails on the matter, and it remains unclear why Ferguson sought to put Hervey in touch with the man who was then reviewing the Epstein files.

The emails regarding Ferguson made no mention of Epstein. However, Bloomberg reports that the FBI published the emails in a cache of documents titled: “Records regarding the review of the investigative holdings related to Jeffrey Epstein.”

Those emails came seven months before Ferguson’s ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was booted out of the Royal Family after new Epstein documents revealed that he and Ferguson remained in contact with Epstein longer than they had previously claimed.

The FBI did not respond to an email seeking comment, but a spokesperson told Bloomberg that Patel “does not know who this Victoria Hervey person is, as you can see from the emails referenced.”

The spokesperson added that he “has taken photos with thousands of people.”

Ferguson and Andrew were married from 1986 to 1996. Ferguson is reportedly friendly with Andrew’s subsequent girlfriend, Hervey, who he dated in 1999.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with an unidentified woman in a photo released as part of the Epstein files. Department of Justice

Both women have defended Andrew through his scandals regarding Epstein. Hervey told the Daily Mail in 2024 that she was gathering “evidence” for a documentary to prove the innocence of convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice.

Neither has condemned Andrew, even after new photos released this year showed him and Epstein lounging together in only bathrobes.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Jeffrey Epstein, and Peter Mandelson in an undated photo released as part of the Epstein files in March. Department of Justice

Around the same time that photo emerged, an email thread was released by the Justice Department that showed that Ferguson had kept in touch with Epstein even after he was convicted of a sex crime involving a minor in 2008—despite publicly denouncing him and claiming to have cut contact.