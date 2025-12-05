Keystone Kash Ordered SWAT to Give Lifts to His Girlfriend’s Drunk Friend

FBI Director Kash Patel ordered agents in his girlfriend’s security detail to escort one of her allegedly drunk friends home after a night of partying, according to a report.

Sources told MS Now that Patel, 45, at least twice ordered the security detail assigned to his 27-year-old country singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, to drive Wilkins’ friend home.

When agents pushed back Wilkins’ requests to drive her friend home, Patel ordered them to do as she said, the insiders claim. In one instance, Patel even called the leader of Wilkins’ detail and shouted at him to do what Wilkins asked, they added.

Wilkins, who lives part-time in Nashville for work, receives a separate security detail that includes members of a local SWAT team.

Patel employed an FBI SWAT team to act as his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins' personal security detail. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Past FBI directors’ spouses occasionally received protection when traveling with their partners.

Former FBI agent Christopher O’Leary called the orders “outrageous” and “demonstrative of Kash Patel’s complete lack of judgment and integrity.” “FBI agents serve the public and swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. This is clearly a long way from that,” he added.

The incidents have reportedly become a topic of gossip within the bureau, as agents worry about the diversion of resources and what it signals about leadership priorities. Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino also faced criticism in a November report from over 20 current and former FBI personnel, who described the bureau under their watch as “rudderless.” Patel was characterized as “insecure,” prone to tantrums, and lacking the professionalism required for his position.

Experts noted that agents trained for high-stakes operations, from counterterrorism to hostage rescue, were being pulled from their primary missions for what amounts to chauffeuring a private citizen.

FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson denied the reports outright, saying, “This is made up and did not happen.” In a post on X, Williamson expanded, writing, that the story is “hogwash.”

“Couldn’t find any corroboration or record of it whatsoever,” he said.

“Ken’s 3 sources: the voices in his head,” Wilkins wrote in a tweet responding to MS Now Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian, one of the reporters who wrote the story. “Nice try, Ken. Let’s try something even remotely believable next time instead of some party girl trope that’s lame and verifiably false.”

The claims align with a series of reported internal complaints about the mismanagement of Patel and Bongino’s leadership, including leaving critical assignments understaffed while fulfilling nonessential requests.

Patel's position is under intense scrutiny. Michael Ciaglo/Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Patel has attracted criticism for using taxpayer-funded jet rides to visit his girlfriend. He took a $60 million private jet to see Wilkins perform at a Real American Freestyle wrestling event in Pennsylvania on Oct. 25, before flying to Nashville, Wilkins’ home city, later that same day.

The Bulwark then revealed that Patel’s trips to Nashville date back to February, when he took his first trip just three days after being sworn in as FBI director. His jet then made two round-trip flights on March 14 and 16, traveling from Manassas, a regional airport near Washington, to Nashville.

On March 21, the jet returned to Nashville for the fourth time in a month. On Friday, Oct. 31, the private jet reportedly flew to Florida, where President Donald Trump, 79, held a Great Gatsby–themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago. Patel left Florida the following day, heading once again to Nashville, where he stayed until Nov. 3—coinciding with his girlfriend’s 27th birthday.