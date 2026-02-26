Keystone Kash Fires FBI Staff Who Investigated Trump

The FBI’s purge of agents who worked on investigations linked to Donald Trump in recent years continued on Wednesday.

FBI Director Kash Patel fired at least 10 employees connected with the investigation into Donald Trump’s allegedly illegal storage of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, four people briefed on the matter told CNN.

The firings come amid what is essentially the bureau’s investigation of the investigators, according to the outlet.

Patel is conducting an internal investigation into the bureau's investigation of the president's alleged mishandling of classified documents. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Patel’s investigation was prompted when he learned that the FBI subpoenaed his and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’ phone records during a 2022-2023 probe.

“It is outrageous and deeply alarming that the previous FBI leadership secretly subpoenaed my own phone records – along with those of now White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles – using flimsy pretexts and burying the entire process in prohibited case files designed to evade all oversight,” Patel, 46, said Wednesday.

The FBI Agents Association opposed Patel’s firings.

“The FBIAA condemns today’s unlawful termination of FBI Special Agents, which—like other firings by Director Patel—violates the due process rights of those who risk their lives to protect our country,” the association said in a statement to CNN. “These actions weaken the Bureau by stripping away critical expertise and destabilizing the workforce, undermining trust in leadership and jeopardizing the Bureau’s ability to meet its recruitment goals—ultimately putting the nation at greater risk.”

A grand jury charged Trump and two associates in the classified documents case. The charges against the president were thrown out in July 2024 by Judge Aileen Cannon, who made the determination that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional.

Earlier this week, Cannon, who made a series of Trump-friendly decisions in the case, blocked Smith’s full report from being released to the public.

In the indictment, Trump was accused of 40 felony counts, including violating the Espionage Act, making false statements, and conspiring to obstruct investigators.

Patel’s firings are part of an effort to push out agents who worked on Trump-related investigations.

Shortly after Trump took office again, CNN reported that the FBI had given to the Justice Department a list of 5,000 agents who worked on Jan. 6-related investigations. Around that time, some FBI agents who feared retaliation sued to try to prevent the Justice Department from making such lists.

Patel claimed during his confirmation hearing that “all FBI employees will be protected against political retribution.”

Bondi has also dismissed accusations that the Trump administration is weaponizing the Justice Department. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted last September that Trump’s inaugural day pledge—“never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents”—was still being adhered to.

“It is not weaponizing the Department of Justice to demand accountability for those who weaponized the Department of Justice, and nobody knows what that looks like more than President Trump,” she claimed.