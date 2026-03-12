Keystone Kash Outsources FBI Training to UFC Fighters

Kash Patel has announced a bizarre collaboration in which UFC fighters will train prospective FBI agents.

The sports-mad FBI director and Donald Trump–friendly UFC CEO Dana White unveiled the “historic, first-of-its-kind” partnership, a two-day training seminar that will take place at the FBI Special Agent Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on March 14 and 15.

The plan is for top UFC fighters such as current interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, and mixed martial arts legend Renzo Gracie to provide tips and advice to student FBI agents before they enter the field. They are also expected to share unspecified “techniques and tactics” that could help train federal agents.

UFC's Dana White has frequently welcomed the MAGA administration to watch UFC fights. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth—helping the world’s premier law enforcement agency be even better prepared to protect the American people,” Patel said in a statement.

White added that UFC fighters are “some of the baddest men and women on the planet,” and said the company is “proud to support the FBI in strengthening their defense techniques.”

This is not the first time the constantly embattled Patel has mixed his love of sports with his job as head of the FBI.

FBI director Kash Patel quaffing beer at the Winter Olympics. William Turton/X

Patel was widely condemned last month after he was filmed celebrating and downing beers with the U.S. men’s Olympic ice hockey team in the locker room following their gold-medal victory over Canada in Milan.

Patel had flown to Milan on a taxpayer-funded plane for what was supposed to be official business related to arranging FBI security for the Games. Patel and the FBI denied that the trip was an excuse to watch hockey, although a leaked itinerary showed the FBI director spent as much time—if not more—watching games as he did attending meetings.

Patel also opted to wear a red tie featuring the logo of English soccer team Liverpool during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in September 2025.

Kash Patel has voiced support for the English Premier League side Liverpool on social media. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

The FBI training session is not even the most unusual collaboration the UFC is involved in this year. In June, the promotion is planning an event at the White House to coincide with Trump’s 80th birthday.

While Trump and White have spent months hyping the event, the actual fight card appears underwhelming. There will be only two title fights instead of the “eight or nine” the president promised, with the rest of the bouts featuring Trump supporters such as Brazilian fighter Mauricio Ruffy.