Keystone Kash Makes Eyebrow-Raising Claim About Graham’s Death

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau has gotten involved in the aftermath of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s unexpected death.

While there is not currently any foul play suspected in the 71-year-old Republican senator’s sudden passing, Patel said: “The FBI is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available.”

@FBIDirectorKash/X

Paramedics responded to a call for a person suffering chest pains at the Capitol Hill home owned by Graham around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to police audio. Emergency personnel can later be heard saying that CPR was in progress and that a man at the house was suffering from cardiac arrest.

His Senate staff announced his death about six hours later, around 2:00 a.m.

There had been no indication Graham was feeling unwell before his death. His death came just hours after he returned to Washington from a trip to Ukraine, of which he was one of Congress’s most ardent supporters.

But MAGA is already out in full force amplifying new conspiracies about the senator’s sudden death — notions that likely won’t be quieted with Patel’s new post.

Graham died suddenly on Saturday night. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer, who clashed with Graham over his support for Trump’s war on Iran, has asserted that Russia could have taken out Graham. She pointed out that Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s chief ideologue, Alexander Dugin, had called for the senator to be killed.

“Yesterday, Lindsey Graham was in Ukraine... and called for more sanctions against Russia and pledged more US support for Ukraine,” she wrote on X. “One day later, Lindsey Graham is dead. There needs to be an investigation!”

MAGA podcaster Clint Russell told his followers on X to “get your tinfoil ready.”

“Graham inspected a drone factory in Ukraine yesterday. Russia blew up that facility today,” he wrote. “Then, tonight, it is announced that Graham is dead from a ‘sudden illness.’”

“I’d say there is a decent chance that Russia blew up Lindsey Graham,” he claimed.

There was no indication that he was ill before his death. Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS

Patel, who has himself amplified many political conspiracy theories, has been accused of pandering to conspiracies in his capacity as FBI director after saying that the bureau was involved in the aftermath of Graham’s death.

“An idiotic tweet from a complete idiot that will give rocket fuel to the conspiracy theories circulating online,” former Obama adviser and Pod Save America host Dan Pfeiffer wrote.