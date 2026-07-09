Keystone Kash Runs Into Trouble With Crackpot FBI Goose Chase

Senate Democrats are pushing back hard against FBI Director Kash Patel’s wild decision to mobilize hundreds of federal agents and analysts on what one senior senator is calling a “fool’s errand.”

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, wrote to both Patel and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche demanding answers after MS NOW reported that Patel had ordered 260 FBI intelligence analysts from field offices across the entire country to work on what internal FBI documents describe as a “priority investigation” in Georgia related to the 2020 election.

Warner did not mince his words. “This misuse of taxpayer dollars is negligence and abuse of power of the highest order,” he wrote, before laying out exactly what was being sacrificed to pursue it.

Sen. Mark Warner is demanding answers. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Dedicated FBI special agents and intelligence analysts work tirelessly to identify legitimate threats and conduct investigations into complex issues involving terrorism, counterintelligence and espionage, cyberattacks, and violent crime,” Warner wrote. “Their work is crucial to safeguarding Americans from harm, crime, corruption, and terrorism. Unlike those serious threats to the country, this fool’s errand of an ‘investigation’ will serve to erode trust in the FBI, the DOJ, and America’s elections.”

He added: “It is alarming that you have chosen to divert these crucial national security resources and personnel to an investigation driven by the personal, political interests of the President.”

Warner’s letter requests a staff briefing and a series of answers, including on the scope and purpose of the investigation and whether the FBI actually believes a criminal offense has been committed. “As the nation’s principal law enforcement and domestic intelligence agency, the FBI should direct its resources towards investigations that protect public safety and address urgent threats—not partisan political wild goose chases,” the letter states.

Patel appears to be acting on Trump’s long-held conspiracy theory. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“This diversion of significant FBI resources towards a political investigation threatens the purpose of its mission and endangers Americans.”

Patel’s quest in Georgia comes as President Donald Trump has continued to falsely claim that he won the 2020 presidential election since his return to office in 2025. He has alleged voter fraud in the state and others despite evidence to the contrary.

The underlying investigation is extraordinary in scale. An unclassified memo obtained by MS NOW directed “all FBI field offices to immediately surge support to an FBI Atlanta priority investigation,” with each office required to contribute analysts based on its size. Each of the 260 analysts is expected to complete 708 records checks by July 17. Overtime—including on weekends and holidays—has been authorized. Dozens of additional FBI agents are working the case separately.

One official described what the analysts are looking for. “Looking for derogatory information is the short answer,” the official said, speaking anonymously to discuss internal matters. “The idea is to build a case. Look at associations between people, look into their social media, their business activity, travel, contact with other investigative subjects.”

The probe follows an FBI raid in January in which agents seized more than 600 boxes of records from storage in Fulton County, Georgia, including physical ballots, voter rolls, and tabulation materials. When the search warrant was unsealed, it became clear it relied heavily on claims already debunked—including by Republican-led investigations in Georgia itself.

Joe Biden beat Trump in Georgia in 2020 by 11,779 votes. The result has been affirmed by multiple audits, certifications, and court rulings.