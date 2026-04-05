Keystone Kash Shamelessly Sucks Up to Trump Amid Shake-Up Rumors

Kash Patel isn’t risking his spot in President Donald Trump’s fragile-looking Cabinet.

The FBI director, 46, hyped up his boss—and his own leadership—in an interview with a conservative news outlet, amid reports that Trump is eyeing an even bigger shake-up of his inner circle after the ouster of two Cabinet members.

Kash Patel isn’t risking his spot in President Donald Trump’s already tenuous cabinet. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In an interview with Breitbart published Saturday, Patel touted the FBI’s supposed success in fighting crime while heaping praise on Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

“First and foremost, you need a commander in chief who’s going to back the blue—and that’s what we have with President Trump. He delivered us the resources and gave us a mandate to get rid of the bureaucratic handcuffs and let good cops be cops,” Patel said.

Kash Patel spoke to a conservative news outlet to tout President Donald Trump's leadership. Kash Patel on X

“Police officers and sheriffs’ departments around the country are saying they’ve never felt as much support from the FBI as they have since President Trump came back into office,” he continued. “And I think that’s green-lit officers to work with the feds and make sure that they know that we’re going to safeguard them as much as we can when we ask them to go out there and do this dangerous job.”

Patel even threw in a shoutout for Vance, 41, who was recently anointed fraud czar by Trump.

The president instructed Vance to go after fraud—”primarily in those Blue States where CROOKED DEMOCRAT POLITICIANS, like those in California, Illinois, Minnesota (Somalia beware!), Maine, New York, and many others, have had a ‘free for all’ in the unprecedented theft of Taxpayer Money.”

“What we’re doing with President Trump’s leadership and JD Vance’s leadership on this task force is, the FBI is prioritizing fraud investigations around the country. Because any type of government corruption and fraud is too much, and it robs the American people of precious treasure,” Patel said.

Trump made Vice President JD Vance his fraud czar. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The softball interview came out as Reuters reported that Trump was looking at a broader cabinet reshuffle after firing Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary and Pam Bondi as attorney general.

“A shake-up to show action is not a bad thing, is it?” a White House official told the outlet.

“I think Attorney General Pam Bondi did a great job leading the crime fight reduction across the country,” Patel said. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Patel also showed solidarity with Bondi—while acknowledging that Trump could kick out anyone at any time.