Kash Patel’s girlfriend poked the MAGA bear with a social media post appearing to praise Bad Bunny after his halftime show at the Super Bowl.

Alexis Wilkins, a 27-year-old country singer and conservative activist, responded to a Democratic Party post featuring a stars-and-stripes rendering of the Puerto Rican rapper with the caption: “All-American Halftime with Bad Bunny.”

“Unpopular: Republicans need to unite and get on better messaging because this branding is fantastic and allows all dems to get behind it,” Wilkins wrote late Sunday.

“Also - super aesthetic,” she added.

X/Alexis Wilkins

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, headlined the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show in Santa Clara, California.

Bad Bunny's halftime show already had the MAGAverse in an uproar. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The rapper is a staunch critic of President Donald Trump and his nationwide deportation drive—“Before I say ‘Thank God’ I want to say, ‘ICE out!’” he said before accepting the Grammy for album of the year last week. His performance on Sunday, and the fact that he sang mostly in Spanish, infuriated the president and his followers.

MAGA supporters in the comments section below Wilkin’s post were having absolutely none of it, with users variously slamming her response as a “bad take,” “disgusting,” and “phony bulls–-t.”

Trump was angry at Bad Bunny for distracting from how well the president feels he's doing on 401k pension contributions. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“Nothing American about the halftime. Spanish is not our national language. Flying other countries flags is ridiculous and is treasonous!” one person said. “Bad Bunny does not represent America!”

“B---h please,” another user wrote. “What the f--- are you talking about?” a third said.

Another user accused Wilkins of being a “leftist” who is “destroying the country,” and urged her to “get out.”

The show otherwise proved a raging success, with an estimated 135 million viewers likely making it the most watched NFL halftime performance in history. Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Wilkins, who’s been dating FBI chief Patel, 45, since 2023, is a U.S. citizen born in America, of Armenian descent.

Responding to the criticism under her post, Wilkins insisted that she had not even seen the halftime show but was simply pointing out the clever Democratic messaging.

“I’m not saying it’s good at all, I’m not watching it,” she wrote in response to one comment. “This branding targets youth and is cosplaying as if it’s celebrating America. And basically as a whole the right needs to unite.”

“I offer 0 commentary on the show itself,” she replied to another. “The dems were smart with public branding and cosplaying as America fans, which means they’re trying to gain moderate ground again.”

Bad Bunny’s billing at one of the year’s biggest sporting events had already sent Trumpworld into an uproar. “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” Trump, who had otherwise boycotted the event, wrote on Truth Social.

The show featured a parade of all the American flags, from North, Central, and South America. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

“It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” he went on. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,”

The president added that Bad Bunny’s performance represents a “slap in the face” to his administration’s achievements, which include “the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!”

An alternative halftime show, hosted by late conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s organization Turning Point USA, attracted just five million people compared to the estimated 135 million who tuned in to watch Bad Bunny.

If those numbers are confirmed, it might go down as the most-watched NFL halftime show ever.