Keystone Kash Pays Baffling Tribute to Kirk: ‘See You in Valhalla’

FBI director Kash Patel baffled viewers by paying tribute to slain conservative influencer Charlie Kirk with the phrase “See you in Valhalla” during a press conference Friday morning in which he announced that the FBI had apprehended a suspect, Tyler Robinson.

“To my friend Charlie Kirk. Rest now, brother. We have the watch. And I’ll see you in Valhalla,” said Patel. The 45-year-old FBI director was speaking alongside Utah Governor Spencer Cox, 50, to deliver updates on the investigation.

“Valhalla” is Norse mythology’s conception of the afterlife, portrayed as a grand dining hall where warriors feast and fight until the coming of Ragnarok. ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson, 22, was turned in to the FBI by a family member. The Daily Beast/Handout

Online, many were confused about why Patel, who was raised Hindu, would reference Valhalla for Kirk, an outspoken Christian.

“Indian guy saying that he’ll see a Christian in Valhalla is some confused theology,” wrote one commenter on X.

“We don’t believe in valhalla you dork. This is so not the time or place to be cute,” wrote another.

Patel’s tribute combines two traditional American military sign-offs. “We have the watch” comes from a traditional Navy retirement, which includes a reading of the poem “The Watch,” which features the line, “Shipmate you stand relieved. We have the watch.”

“Until Valhalla” is a popular tribute to fallen comrades with the Marines. Neither Patel nor Kirk have served in the military.

Robinson, 22, is accused of shooting Kirk, 31, at a speaking event on the Utah Valley University campus on Sept. 10, 2025. A friend of the family member tipped off authorities to the suspect’s location.

The investigation had come under intense public scrutiny as the FBI released videos illustrating how the gunman had eluded capture on the scene and stated they had “no idea” where he was the day after the shooting.

According to the Utah governor, bullet casings had messages inscribed on them including “Hey fascist, catch!” and “If you read this, you are gay LMAO.”