Keystone Kash Slammed for Rolling Out Red Carpet to U.S. ‘Enemies’

FBI Director Kash Patel has been slammed for inviting traditional “enemies” into the agency’s nerve center.

Patel, nicknamed ‘Keystone Kash’ on account of his bungling premiership of the bureau, has strengthened ties with Chinese and Russian officials, he says, to combat transnational crimes like fentanyl production, cyber fraud, and child sex crimes.

He even invited Chinese officials to FBI facilities in the U.S., where they “shared intelligence,” and is considering a trip to Russia, tentatively slated for October. Despite the clear concern over such a move, Patel gave an exclusive interview to Reuters about the partnership, in which he conceded that the nations remain “adversarial.”

The new relationship stems from a trip Trump made to China. Kenny Holston/via REUTERS

“They are both new and dynamic relationships, and we ⁠are extremely mindful of their adversarial approach on many matters,” Patel said. “They are not going to stop, but if we can go and have wins for America, then we must engage.”

The move has reportedly landed like a lead balloon in the intelligence community. “China and Russia ‌are our enemies, ⁠period,” Jeff Crocker, a former FBI supervisory agent, told Reuters. “They are actively trying to harm our country physically, economically and militarily.”

Indeed, the FBI’s own website says that “the counterintelligence and economic espionage efforts emanating from the government of China and the Chinese Communist Party are a grave threat to the economic well-being and democratic values of the United States.”

The partnership kicked off during President Donald Trump’s May 2025 visit to China and was quickly reinforced by two follow-up trips by Patel.

According to Patel, the joint effort has broadened into four specialized working groups focused on cyber fraud, violent crimes against children, counternarcotics, and a fugitive task force.

As part of the arrangement, Patel has rolled out the red carpet at multiple U.S. FBI facilities for officials from China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS)—widely seen as a tool of state political control guilty of mass surveillance, suppression of dissent, poor treatment of ethnic minorities and lack of independent oversight—to swap intelligence and case files.

“Every month, they send their working-level MPS officers here, and the following month we go there,” Patel said. “They are speaking with us daily, which has also never happened before.”

Patel defended the idea and admitted that China and Russia remain “adversarial.” Mike Blake/REUTERS

Crocker said the arrangement provides “great cover” to Chinese officials intent on infiltrating the American intelligence community.

But Patel said such risks are mitigated by countermeasures that three former bureau employees told Reuters are usually manifested as electronic and physical surveillance.

“We know exactly who is coming here, and we vet them,” Patel said.

Patel thinks the idea to invite the U.S.’s traditional enemies to the gate is so good that it could be replicated. “The fact that we did it with China,” Patel said, “when everyone said, ‘Don’t do it,’ and, ‘You can’t do it,’ shows what we can do with almost anyone.”

He said the relationship in its current guise has been healthily chugging along for 15 months.