FBI Director Kash Patel has taken his eye off the ball, vainly seeking evidence of election fraud while the agency he leads has been attacked by dangerous cybercriminals, according to critics within the FBI.

A notorious group of young hackers known as ShinyHunters was discovered just over a week ago to have breached FBI computer systems. It is one of the worst counterintelligence breaches in recent history.

It was ”definitely incompetence,” an FBI agent told MS NOW.

The source said the system was known to have a vulnerability that officials believed they had addressed. Google’s threat intelligence experts issued a public warning about the vulnerability back in June, two cybersecurity experts told the network.

FBI Director Kash Patel testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing FBI oversight committee last month. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The hack of FBI computer systems exposed tasks and highly sensitive personal information about nearly all FBI employees, as well as thousands of local law-enforcement officials who worked on FBI task forces, sources said. According to the agent, FBI investigators obtained chats in which the hackers expressed shock that the information was so easy to obtain.

Patel’s critics complained that the head of the FBI is wasting his time on nonexistent election fraud, rather than focusing on issues like terrorism and computer security.

“The FBI should be focused on real threats to our national security, from cyberattacks to terrorism. Instead, under Kash Patel, the Bureau appears increasingly focused on Trump’s voter suppression plans,” Illinois Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi complained on MS NOW.

Among the files in the estimated up to 3 terabytes of stolen data are detailed medical and psychiatric evaluations of FBI personnel, Reuters reported. The records were so detailed, the BBC noted Friday, that one clearly noted an individual’s “shellfish and banana allergy.”

Such information could put agents in danger (deliberately exposing them to shellfish, for example) or reveal vulnerabilities that could be used to blackmail or manipulate agents working on sensitive investigations, threatening American security.

Critics say the information was available on the internet, rather than protected within an independent FBI system.

An FBI official told MS NOW that the hack was linked to a vulnerability in software that was maintained by a third-party vendor, apparently shrugging off responsibility.

FBI Director Kash Patel smiles with singer girlfriend Alexis Wilkins at the end of the UFC Freedom 250 mixed martial arts event on the South Lawn of the White House. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

ShinyHunters reportedly gained access to the FBIJobs.gov portal through a vulnerability in the human resources software Oracle PeopleSoft.

The latest bungle comes amid a litany of screw-ups by Patel, who had no experience in the FBI or in leading any kind of law enforcement agency before Donald Trump picked him to run the FBI, whose mission is to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States.

Since he took over the agency Patel, 46, has leaked information about sensitive investigations, used an FBI jet to take his singer girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, 27, to a country music concert, and has been criticized for reports of heavy drinking.

He was caught on camera partying hard in the locker room of the U.S. Men’s Olympic Ice Hockey team after it won the gold medal in this year’s Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Video of Patel chugging beers with the hockey team was a notable first for an FBI director.

Dutch police this week announced the arrest of a member of ShinyHunters. The 24-year-old Amsterdam resident is suspected of involvement in the hack and of trying to arrange two murders, according to police.