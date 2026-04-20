Keystone Kash’s FBI Shake-Up Sets Off Alarm Bells

FBI Director Kash Patel’s overhaul at the agency is setting off alarm bells among current and former officials, according to a bombshell report.

Since the Senate confirmed Patel in February last year, the bureau has suffered a staffing crisis due to voluntary exits and purges ordered by the former podcaster, who is primarily focused on advancing President Donald Trump’s agenda.

In response to shortages, management at the FBI and the Department of Justice, which oversees the agency, has eased hiring requirements. This is tantamount to a loosening of standards, according to concerned former and current officials who spoke to the Associated Press.

FBI director Kash Patel chugging beer at the Winter Olympics. William Turton/X

The FBI has traditionally implemented stringent standards for agents who investigate federal crimes. However, in Patel’s new-look bureau, social media is being used to promote vacant positions, expedited training is reportedly being offered to agents from other federal agencies, and it is making it easier for support staff to become agents, or “cops,” as Patel calls them.

AP cites people familiar with the changes and internal communications its reporters have seen. Some insiders claimed that the agency is also promoting less experienced candidates into crucial leadership positions.

Greg Brower, who was the FBI’s chief congressional liaison, said this is evidence of “the difficulty the department is having right now in keeping and recruiting people.”

The FBI had a different read, saying in a statement that the “bureaucratic” steps in the application process were being “streamlined.”

Kash Patel addresses the turmoil at his agency on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo. Fox News

“The Bureau holds high standards for potential and current employees, and there is a rigorous application and background process to join the FBI,” the statement continued.

The bureau did not deny that it had waived the requirement for a written assessment and an interview with a three-member panel of existing agents for support staff looking to climb the ladder.

It said the agency was “removing duplicative, bureaucratic steps to the application system for onboard employees.”

The agency has experienced high turnover in senior leadership, a problem Patel’s regime has sought to address by quickly promoting junior staff to field agent positions, people familiar with the matter told AP.

This has resulted in insufficiently experienced people becoming special agents in charge, or in other words, the leaders of the bureau’s 56 field offices, critics argue. “As a field agent, you have a field agent’s mentality, you have a field agent’s view,” said Chris Piehota, a retired FBI senior executive.

The FBI painted the removal of requirements as a "streamlining" of operations. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

He argued that the benefactors of Patel’s rapid promotion technique might not understand “the business side of the FBI, the logistical side of the FBI, or the political jungle” that can come with the role.

On Friday night, The Atlantic claimed that the problems at the agency were punctuated by Patel’s “excessive drinking and unexplained absences.” He threatened to sue the publication in response to the article’s claims, which were based on intelligence provided by over two dozen sources, including former and current officials.

As well as claims about Patel’s alleged penchant for booze and partying, it also carried concerns about the agency being weakened due to its hiring practices.

Some staff at the agency believe that the country is now more vulnerable due to Patel’s controversial leadership. One former senior intelligence official complained about a lack of experience at FBI headquarters and lamented the turnover rate at field offices.

This means that existing staff are stretched thin, the former official added. This issue is compounded by a lack of leadership from higher-ups, they went on. “The instinctive level of muscle memory or discernment that is necessary to identify and counter a terror attack is missing,” the former official said. A current official added that there is a pervasive sense of “disillusionment, besiegement and anger” within the ranks.

Days before Trump launched “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran on February 28, Patel culled members of a counterintelligence squad with Iran expertise, citing violations of the bureau’s ethics rules.

Multiple officials complained to The Atlantic that this had been a rushed process and that it had left the country wanting in a department it could currently benefit from, given the war’s protracted nature.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department has reportedly loosened requirements to the point that it is now open to hiring prosecutors right out of law school to fill vacancies in U.S. attorneys’ offices. It previously sought at least a year’s experience in this regard.

The department said in a statement that it is “proud to empower young and passionate prosecutors and offer attorneys at every level the opportunity to invest their talents into keeping their communities safe.”