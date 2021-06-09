Keystone XL Pipeline Canceled After Biden Rejects Permit
DRIED UP
The efforts to build the Keystone XL pipeline seem to have dried up. TC Energy, a Canadian energy firm, said it would no longer move forward with the proposed pipeline after it couldn’t get its U.S. permits approved, the Associated Press reports. The 1,200-mile project, set to stretch from western Canada to Nebraska, had begun construction after former President Donald Trump approved permits. But within days of his inauguration, President Joe Biden stripped U.S. regulatory approval over climate change concerns. That didn’t come without controversy—21 state attorneys general filed lawsuits over Biden’s decision, claiming the project would have created thousands of jobs. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had also been an advocate of the project, which was set to transport 35 million gallons of crude oil daily, though he made no concerted effort to lobby the U.S. government.