Hamas Reportedly Returns Body of Dead Baby Hostage to Israel
The remains of four Israeli hostages held in Gaza were repatriated Thursday, marking the first time Hamas has released deceased captives since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. The bodies reportedly include those of Shiri Bibas, who was 32 when Hamas-affiliated militants abducted her, and her sons Ariel, 4, and Kfir, 9 months. Expressions of sorrow over their deaths came from the highest Israeli authorities, especially the two young boys who are among the most well-known victims of the attack. “Our hearts—the hearts of an entire nation—lie in tatters," said Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in a statement shared on social media. “On behalf of the State of Israel, I bow my head and ask for forgiveness. Forgiveness for not protecting you on that terrible day. Forgiveness for not bringing you home safely.” The fourth body is said to belong to Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 years old when abducted. The remains were scheduled to be taken to Israel’s National Forensic Institute for identification, after which there will be a formal announcement of the deaths. Hamas is scheduled to release six captives on Saturday in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and children, who were detained by Israeli forces during the Israel–Hamas war. The two sides are currently in negotiations during the first phase of a ceasefire agreement. Hamas proposed Thursday to release all of its remaining captives in exchange for a permanent ceasefire and Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza.
