1

Hamas Reportedly Returns Body of Dead Baby Hostage to Israel

'NO WORDS'
Sean Craig
Published 02.20.25 7:28AM EST 
Posters of hostages Shiri Bibas, Kfir Bibas and Omer Shem Tov are displayed in hostages square prior the handover of four bodies taken by Hamas fighters on February 20, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Amir Levy/Getty Images

The remains of four Israeli hostages held in Gaza were repatriated Thursday, marking the first time Hamas has released deceased captives since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. The bodies reportedly include those of Shiri Bibas, who was 32 when Hamas-affiliated militants abducted her, and her sons Ariel, 4, and Kfir, 9 months. Expressions of sorrow over their deaths came from the highest Israeli authorities, especially the two young boys who are among the most well-known victims of the attack. “Our hearts—the hearts of an entire nation—lie in tatters," said Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in a statement shared on social media. “On behalf of the State of Israel, I bow my head and ask for forgiveness. Forgiveness for not protecting you on that terrible day. Forgiveness for not bringing you home safely.” The fourth body is said to belong to Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 years old when abducted. The remains were scheduled to be taken to Israel’s National Forensic Institute for identification, after which there will be a formal announcement of the deaths. Hamas is scheduled to release six captives on Saturday in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and children, who were detained by Israeli forces during the Israel–Hamas war. The two sides are currently in negotiations during the first phase of a ceasefire agreement. Hamas proposed Thursday to release all of its remaining captives in exchange for a permanent ceasefire and Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza.

Read it at BBC

2
Joe Rogan Fans Are Done With His Elon Musk Obsession
'OFF-PUTTING'
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 02.20.25 12:34AM EST 
May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UFC host Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY Sports

Joe Rogan fans are starting to hate how much he loves Elon Musk. The podcast juggernaut shot to fame for lively discussions of largely non-political topics, but that seems to have changed since President Donald Trump won the election, thanks in part to podcast bros like Rogan. A Reddit community with 1.5 million subscribers dedicated to discussing all things Rogan has grown exasperated with the host constantly fawning over Musk, who he described as a “super genius” in a recent episode. Rogan has mentioned Musk by name on all but two of the 14 episodes released since Trump’s inauguration, according to Politico. The billionaire DOGE chief has also appeared on the show five times. “The way that he fawns over Elon is really off-putting,” one Reddit comment reads. “It’s literally hard to watch.” Another fan said “Joe and his anti-elite billionaire friends are becoming the swamp they’ve always hated.” One comment called Rogan “state-run propagandist media.” The Joe Rogan Experience was recently overtaken by the anti-Trump podcast The MeidasTouch on a Podscribe chart that ranks shows by number of views and downloads per month.

Read it at Politico

3
L.A. News Anchor Chauncy Glover’s Cause of Death Revealed
REST IN PEACE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 02.20.25 3:06AM EST 
Published 02.20.25 12:26AM EST 
Actor Chauncy Glover attends a screening and discussion of FOX's "Shots Fired" at Pacific Design Center on March 16, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.
Actor Chauncy Glover attends a screening and discussion of FOX's "Shots Fired" at Pacific Design Center on March 16, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

The cause of death for news anchor Chauncy Glover has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office. In a statement released Wednesday, officials declared that Glover died of “acute intoxication” from a combination of chloroethane and methamphetamine, and ruled that the manner of death was an accident. It added that the KCAL host was found unresponsive in his home on Nov. 5, 2024, with fire department personnel pronouncing him deceased 40 minutes after midnight. He was 39 years old. An examination was subsequently completed by a deputy medical examiner a day later on Nov. 6, with the cause of death being certified on Feb. 19 after a series of tests. A full Medical Examiner report is expected to be released by the end of March. Glover was a three-time Emmy award winner. Before joining the KCAL/CBS Los Angeles news team in 2023, Glover worked at KTRK-TV in Houston. His broadcasting career has also included roles in Detroit, Jacksonville, and Columbus, Georgia.

Read it at KTLA

4
Mississippi Judge Orders Local Newspaper to Delete Editorial
FREEDOM OF SPEECH?
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.19.25 7:15PM EST 
Close-up of judge gavel
Close-up of judge gavel Harold M. Lambert/getty

A Mississippi judge ordered a local newspaper to delete an editorial criticizing city officials, the Independent reported. Chancery Court Judge Crystal Wise Martin ordered the Clarksdale Press Register to “remove” a Feb. 8 editorial titled “Secrecy, deception erode public trust” without a hearing on Tuesday after the city sued the newspaper for libel. “The injury in this case is defamation against public figures through actual malice in reckless disregard of the truth and interferes with their legitimate function to advocate for legislation they believe municipality through this current legislative cycle,” wrote Martin. First Amendment lawyers and press freedom advocates responded to the order as “wildly unconstitutional.” Lawyer Adam Steinbaugh wrote on X, “For one, *governments* can’t sue for libel. Full stop,” citing freedom of speech protections established by New York Times v. Sullivan. Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy applauded the judge’s order, writing in a Tuesday Facebook post, “Thank GOD! The City of Clarksdale WON today!” he wrote Tuesday. “The judge ruled in our favor that a newspaper cannot tell a malicious lie and not be held liable.”

Read it at Independent

5
George Santos Reveals Who the Smelliest Member of Congress Is
‘GREASY AND OILY’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.19.25 7:29PM EST 
George Santos speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
George Santos speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Scott Olson/Getty Images

When it comes to Congressional superlatives, George Santos already has his pick for the smelliest of ‘em all: New York representative Jerry Nadler. “I can say this with no mental reservations, the worst body odor in Congress is definitely Jerry Nadler. It’s so bad!” Santos told comedian Jim Norton while appearing on his podcast Jim Norton Can’t Save You Wednesday. “Jerry Nadler would waddle down that aisle and crop dust it. Like, it was every step of his waddle was a fart. But the dude just stinks… he’s greasy and oily. Ewww. Take a shower, goddamnit!” When pried on who had the worst breath, the disgraced congressman refused to give a name but did admit that it was someone in the Republican Party. Santos is currently facing a potential two year prison sentence after pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft last summer. Following an investigation by the House Ethics Committee, Santos was expelled from Congress in 2023, becoming the sixth House member in history to ever be removed from his post.

Read it at Mediaite

6
Delta Offers $30,000 to Toronto Crash Landing Victims
FIRST CLASS
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.19.25 7:36PM EST 
Delta Air Lines crash
Peter Koukov/Peter Koukov/ REUTERS

Delta Air Lines is offering $30,000 to each passenger that lived through the harrowing crash-landing on Monday in Toronto. The flight, which was traveling from Minneapolis, contained 76 passengers and four crew members when it suffered a hard landing and flipped upside-down. Nearly two dozen individuals were taken to the hospital, and all but one have been released. Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant said that the sum comes with “no strings attached” and will not affect the legal rights of the passengers. The aircraft—a Bombardier CRJ-900—lost its right wing when it collided with the ground. Its left wing also came off on the runway, and the plane was suddenly consumed by fire and smoke. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. Delta CEO Ed Bastian has defended his pilots and the crew members, saying that the lack of death or serious injury was a testament to the airline’s safety protocols.

Read it at The Minnesota Star Tribune

7
LaVar Ball Has His Foot Amputated After Suffering Health Issue
DOING WELL
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 02.19.25 7:01PM EST 
Published 02.19.25 5:04PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: LaVar Ball, father of Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins, watches the game against the USC Trojans at Galen Center on January 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Getty Images

LaVar Ball, the father of NBA stars Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball, had his foot amputated after suffering a “serious” medical issue, according to TMZ. Ball, 57, is reportedly in great spirits and doing well after recently undergoing a medical procedure to get his right foot removed. Ball had a short stint as a professional football player but rose to popularity for promoting his kids after his oldest son, Lonzo, began his basketball career at UCLA. Ball founded the athletic apparel line Big Baller Brand in 2016, which he said was inspired by his sons. Lonzo is a guard for the Chicago Bulls and LaMelo is a guard for the Charlotte Hornets. LiAngelo pursued music after a short-lived professional basketball career. He played in Europe and was signed with the Charlotte Hornets for roughly a month before being waived in 2022. The Daily Beast has reached out to Ball’s representative for comment.

Read it at TMZ

8
Egypt Finds First Royal Tomb in Over a Century
CRYPTIC
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.19.25 4:49PM EST 
King Thutmose II's Tomb.
Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

The first royal tomb in over 100 years was just discovered in Egypt, officials announced Tuesday. The last one was discovered in 1922, when archeologists unearthed King Tut’s tomb. Now, they’ve discovered the final resting place of King Thutmose II, who was buried there in 1479 B.C. However, King Thutmose’s mummy was found in a different royal chamber, Al-Deir El-Bahari Cache, in 1881. Many believe it is likely that grave robbers searching for treasure took him with them. While little was found within the tomb itself, officials promised to continue digging up the area’s secrets and finding the original contents. King Thutmose’s tomb was found on the west bank of the Nile. It’s the last of the lost royal tombs.

Read it at ABC News

9
Jason Kelce Reveals ‘Staggering’ Change Travis Has Gone Through Since Dating Taylor Swift
ALL GROWN UP
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.19.25 4:12PM EST 
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce is all grown up thanks to Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce disclosed in a Tuesday episode of the Fitz & Whit podcast. “It’s been staggering, honestly,” Jason told host, former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, on his brother’s big change. “He legitimately had a basketball hoop in his living room,” Fitzpatrick chimed in. “And a pool table, I don’t think he had any couches.” The retired Eagles star proceeded to liken Travis to Peter Pan and the Lost Boys, but admitted that he’s since ditched Neverland for good ol’ adulthood. “It’s changing. I think sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you and that’s a good thing,” Jason explained, seemingly referring to Swift. “Trav, he is growing up,” Jason continued. “He’s still got, though, that youthful enthusiasm. I think he’ll always have that. It’s just part of his personality… Anyone that’s ever met Trav, you can’t help but just love the guy. He’s a free spirit in the best possible way.” The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been dating Swift since 2023. The couple recently made headlines at the 2025 Super Bowl where the pop star showed up to support her boo as he faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Read it at Billboard

10
Hannity Gives Lara Trump a Profane Welcome in On-Air Slip-Up
OH S--T!
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.19.25 3:57PM EST 
Published 02.19.25 3:43PM EST 
sean hannity
Fox News

Fox News host Sean Hannity accidentally said what sounded like “s---” when he introduced President Donald Trump’s daughter, Lara Trump, on his talk show Monday night. When Trump joined him on screen, Hannity had just finished his interview with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, “Joining us now, the host of the upcoming hit show: My view with Lara s--- — Trump," he said, Yahoo Entertainment reported. Both Hannity and Trump seemed unfazed by the mistake, with Hannity continuing by praising her new show. Critics seized on the apparent slip of tongue online. “Nailed it!” quipped one commenter. Another added, “Hannity going back to accuracy in reporting, if only for 3 seconds.”

Read it at Yahoo Entertainment

