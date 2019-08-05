CHEAT SHEET
HOMETOWN TRIBUTE
Khalid Announces Benefit Concert for El Paso Shooting Victims
R&B singer-songwriter Khalid is planning a benefit concert for El Paso in the aftermath of a shooting that left at least 22 people dead and 25 more injured. “Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy,” the 21-year-old Grammy nominee wrote on Twitter. “Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking.” Khalid, who is from El Paso, said the concert will be later this month and will raise money for victims and their families. The artist has often paid tribute to El Paso while performing, and he did so on Saturday night during a performance in Washington, D.C., following the shooting, ABC News reports. After another mass shooting took place in Dayton, Ohio, the next morning, Khalid tweeted out additional support: “Also, sending my love to Dayton, Ohio. America is hurting right now.”