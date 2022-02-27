CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Woman’s Cousin Charged in Connection To Bronx Plastic Container Murder
ARREST
Read it at CBS New York
Khalid Barrow, 21, has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of his cousin Nisaa Walcott, 35, who was found in a plastic storage container on Friday. Walcott’s body was found along a Bronx, NY expressway. Investigators brought Barrow in for questioning after he was spotted moving a plastic container out of Walcott’s building on Friday. Walcott’s brothers reported her missing on Thursday after trying to call her and receiving texts that didn’t check out. “The language that was being used was like, wait a minute, that’s not my sister,” her brother Eugene Butler said. Walcott, who had a 14-year-old son, is remembered by her loved ones as “a beautiful spirit, strong woman.”