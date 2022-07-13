Khloe Kardashian About to Welcome New Baby with Cheating Ex
ANY DAY NOW?!
Here we go again. Khloe Kardashian is expecting another child—one she’ll reportedly share with Tristan Thompson, according to TMZ. The baby, who will be the ex-couple’s second child, will arrive via surrogate. The birth is expected to occur “within days,” according to the outlet, which also reported that another source had said the baby “may have already been born in the last day or so.” Based on this, a quick calculation places the start of the pregnancy around autumn 2021, likely around October, when Kardashian and Thompson were together after multiple previous breakups over the basketball star’s cheating. Roughly two months later, loyal fans will recall, personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to a boy, claimed Thompson was the father, and sued him for child support. Thompson, 31, admitted to his paternity in a groveling social media post weeks later. The couple broke up shortly afterward. He and the reality star, 37, share a daughter, True, to whom Kardashian gave birth in 2018.