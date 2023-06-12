CHEAT SHEET
Khloé Kardashian Changed Her Son’s Last Name
When Khloé Kardashian’s surrogate gave birth to her second child with Tristan Thompson, a son named Tatum, she initially gave the baby the last name Kardashian. But Khloé eventually changed her mind, legally changing the baby’s last name to Thompson, TMZ reported Monday. Thompson and Kardashian are currently off-again after Thompson conceived a child, Theo, with fitness model Maralee Nichols behind Khloé’s back while the surrogate was pregnant with Tatum. TMZ also reported that Tatum wasn’t originally the baby’s first name either.