Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth Amid Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl early Thursday morning—days after reports emerged that her boyfriend, NBA Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her, according to TMZ. Kardashian gave birth around 4:00 a.m. in a hospital outside Cleveland. Thompson was reportedly present, along with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Khloe’s friend Malika Haqq. According to the site, the baby has yet to be named. Khloe Kardashian and Thompson have been dating for well over a year. Thompson has been accused of cheating on her when she was three-months pregnant. He was also seen taking a woman back to his hotel in New York five days ago. After reports of his alleged cheating broke, Thompson was booed at games. The NBA player began dating Kardashian while his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, was still pregnant with his first child.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10